Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Hasbro worth $21,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,832,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,807,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,070,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 688.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 202,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 177,139 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $97.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

