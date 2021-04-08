Hashgard (GARD) Tops One Day Volume of $229,500.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and $229,500.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00055638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00628466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030219 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.