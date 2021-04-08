Hathor Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $287.85 million and $3.76 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00262381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.61 or 0.00776945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,026.45 or 0.99828855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00699631 BTC.

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

