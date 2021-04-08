Head-To-Head Analysis: Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) vs. BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A BNCCORP 32.12% 32.02% 3.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and BNCCORP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $8.17 billion 0.39 $1.17 billion N/A N/A BNCCORP $66.95 million 1.99 $10.23 million N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and BNCCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 4 0 2.80 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BNCCORP beats Akbank T.A.S. on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides bancassurance, asset management, and financial leasing services, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 770 branches, as well as approximately 5,100 ATMs and 600,000 POS terminals. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 11 locations in Arizona, Michigan, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

