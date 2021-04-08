Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $278,922.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,997.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00.

HCAT stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,405. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.