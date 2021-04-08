Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 13,300 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 60,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 337,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,311,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.01. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $147.37 and a 52-week high of $276.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

