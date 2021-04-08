Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 186,700 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 190.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.60% of CAI International worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CAI International by 496,864.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CAI International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 312.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 279,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 211,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAI International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $44.91 on Thursday. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.27 million, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.