Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 19,183 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1,198.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $938,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total value of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.31.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $410.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.03. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.51 and a 52-week high of $413.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

