Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 236,607 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 63,263.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,607 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 264,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 179,478 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $15,362,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

