Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 368,000 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 36,800,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 368,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of Alcoa worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alcoa by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of AA stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

