Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 84,500 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 456.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

