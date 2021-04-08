Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,600,000 after purchasing an additional 66,911 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $4,124,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

