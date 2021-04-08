Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 42,330 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.19% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IIPR opened at $189.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

