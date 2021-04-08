Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 51,000 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $190.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

