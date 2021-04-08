Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 383,299 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

NYSE BERY opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

