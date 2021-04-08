Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 673.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.41% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,019,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $22,226,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,035.9% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

