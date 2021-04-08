Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16,725.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.29.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $141.86 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

