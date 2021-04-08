Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 456.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.47 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

