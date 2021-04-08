Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6,822.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 120,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $84.74 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

