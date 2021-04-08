Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 122,355 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1,278.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,355 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of W. R. Berkley worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 44,664 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.