Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 209,292 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4,279.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,292 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after buying an additional 1,439,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,556,000 after acquiring an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

