Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 32,000 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 290.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Nevro worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $141.60 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.