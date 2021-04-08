Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 326,254 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1,500.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $34.20 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

