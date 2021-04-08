Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCUU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000.

Shares of AGCUU opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

