Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 135,800 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,027,295.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,318 shares of company stock valued at $16,734,339 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAN opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.89.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

