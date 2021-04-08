Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 142,222 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after purchasing an additional 228,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,382,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,066,000 after buying an additional 177,823 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

