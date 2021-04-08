Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 93,341 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

