Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,876 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 136.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $214.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.46. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.42 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.62.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

