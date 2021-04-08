Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 693.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after buying an additional 647,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.