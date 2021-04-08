Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 693.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after buying an additional 647,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.85.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

