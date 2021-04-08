Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,277 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.28 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

