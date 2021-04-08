Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.51 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.22% of UFP Industries worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other UFP Industries news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

