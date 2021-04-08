Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.88 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.26% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 151,640 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 89,519 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

