Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.02 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 465.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,750,000 after buying an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.65 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $210.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.80.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

