Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.13 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7,299.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.4% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 120,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

