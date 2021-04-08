Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 190.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.60% of CAI International worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CAI International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CAI International by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 1,371.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $776.27 million, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. Analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

