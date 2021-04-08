Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.90 Million Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,639 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.30% of Red Rock Resorts worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $2,273,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

