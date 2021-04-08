Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.97 Million Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.30% of NorthWestern worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 774.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 132,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern stock opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.51%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

