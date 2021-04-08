Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 63,263.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,607 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 264,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 179,478 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $15,362,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $51.05 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

