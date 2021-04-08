Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.80 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 440.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.79.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

