Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 221.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Power Integrations worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165,680 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $3,684,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.