Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $7.81 Million in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.21% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of WWE opened at $56.50 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

