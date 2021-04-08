Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $8.12 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Emerson Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 164,753 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 167,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,844 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 145,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,078 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $172.04 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

