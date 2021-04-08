Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $8.36 Million in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGBU opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

