Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $8.98 Million in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 437,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.36% of Commercial Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

