Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $9.28 Million in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 538,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.45% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 90,158 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 472,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

NYSE:TPH opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TPH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.