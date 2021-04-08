Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $10.10 Million Investment in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 999,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 2.63% of Vector Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $22,775,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,110,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,412,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $6,857,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,055,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VACQ opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Vector Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

