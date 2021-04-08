Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $7.91 Million Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY opened at $190.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

