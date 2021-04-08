Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $8.36 Million Investment in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,363,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,575,000.

RMGBU opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

