Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $9.10 Million Investment in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCUU. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,745,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000.

Shares of AGCUU stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

